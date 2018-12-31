0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The newly appointed Chairperson of the Gambia Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Board of Directors Lucy Faye, said the Revenue Authority is committed to implement its 2015 / 2019 plan. Faye made these and other remarks at the recently held GRA 2018 Annual Staff Awards and Recognition, held at Qcity.

Faye expressed applauded the tremendous achievement registered by the Authority in 2018, which she said was a culmination of the Authority’s commitment, team work, dedication and devotion to national development. She called on the staff to keep up the spirit in order to replicate its 2018 achievements in the coming new year. She was however quick to say that the mandate of the Authority is important for the country, as domestic resources are key in determining the level of development in any country.

“Therefore, the (GRA) Board will continue to provide the necessary oversight function and policy direction to ensure, that the Authority is effective and efficient in the delivery of its services to Government and Citizenry.

She described human resources are key in the development of any nation; that this is why the quality of human resources is on top of the agenda of the management of GRA.

She further reiterated that GRA will continue to strive to ensure it has a committed, motivated and technically qualified staff who will always raise the flag of the Authority high.

She advised staff to come together to be more organized, educated and disciplined, to make GRA an exemplary institution. She said the event was not only recognizing staff for their contribution, but also to motivate them embrace the three pillars of organization, education and discipline. According to her, GRA has built an excellent reputation of striving to meet revenue targets task by Government.

“I want to assure the public that GRA Board will continue to support its staff to achieve and implement their goals as outlined in your 2015-2019 strategic plan,’’ she said.

She further expressed delighted to be associated with the annual award and recognition ceremony for staff and field officers of the Authority, due to their hard work and commitment for a worthy course.

“I am sure this will encourage and motivate all staff to do better in the future,” she noted.

According to her, the current performance of the Revenue Authority is impressive and urged them to continue the positive performance in 2019, as we draw lessons from the budget figures announced by the Minister of Finance, in his budget speech for 2019.

She thanked Government for the support it extends to GRA and staff, and the Board for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated the awardees for a job well done.