By: Kebba AF Touray

Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), expressed delight and appreciation over President Barrow’s remark that the Authority collected over DM800 revenue within 30 days. Darboe was reacting to the President’s acknowledgement of GRA at the Legislative House on Thursday September 13th September 2018, on the occasion of his State of Nation address.

“This was made possible through our collective work. We really appreciated the President’s acknowledgement and will try to do more in future. It is good to get a tap on the back for a job that is appreciated,” said Darboe.

In his address, President Barrow said for the first time, GRA has collected over eight hundred million dalasi in one single month; that this is a significant achievement for Government; that it is evident that by working together, a lot more can be achieved and there is nothing to suggest that the country cannot realize any of its development objectives, saying the responsibility lies on the citizenry, and urged Gambians to keep on the momentum and perform better, for the development of the country.

The President seized the opportunity to call on the people to work together and develop the country for the sake of National pride as one people, irrespective of party politics.

The President further said the Staff Audit for the Uniform Services, identified and removed from the payroll, over three thousands ghost workers, resulting in an annual saving of 0.3% of GDP.

“A new policy has been instituted, restricting overseas travel to Economic Class for some senior Government officials, is expected to deliver additional savings of 0.1% of GDP,” he noted.