0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

The Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Tax at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has disclosed that as at end of November 2018, total revenue mobilized by the authority stands at D8.4 Billion, surpassing the annual target by 4% or D349.6 million dalasi.

Essa Jallow said compared to the same period last year, revenue grew by 15 % or 1.1 billion dalasi. The GRA Deputy CG said this over the weekend, during the GRA 2018 annual staff award and recognition held at QCity in Brusubi.

According to Jallow, with such a performance, the GRA is not only awarding and recognizing exceptional performance by staff, but celebrating their collective resolve to give Government the fiscal space needed to implement the National Development plan (2018-2021).

Jallow went on to commend GRA for a resounding success in 2018 for revenue collection, saying at a time when the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has laid the 2019 budget before the National Assembly, with a tax revenue target of D10.9 billion, compared to an estimated total collection in 2018 of D8.7 billion, representing an annual nominal revenue growth of 26% or D2.2 billion. Jallow described this as a major achievement and undoubtedly a mountain to climb; but at the same time a reflection of what they plan to do as a country to implement beneficial projects and programs for the socio-economic and political development of the country.

He enjoined the staff to be part of the overall strategy to meet Government revenue expectations as they have always done by leveraging on the ongoing tax reforms to improve tax compliance and facilitation of international trade.

Regarding the Award Night, Jallow said it is a program among their annual calendar of events designed to appreciate and celebrate outstanding performance by those staff in the effective and efficient performance of their duties and responsibilities.

Jallow said the awards are to support and depict excellence and by extension serve as a motivational factor in instilling positive behaviour within the work force.

He went further to indicate that the award is into various categories. In conclusion, Jallow recognized the support and guidance from their line Ministry, GRA Board of directors, past and present management and staff of the Authority.

Other speakers include the new Chairperson of the board of directors of GRA Madam Jagne, who applauded the Authority for the remarkable success registered in 2018 and urged them to continue to provide the necessary oversight function and policy direction to ensure that the authority is effective and efficient in delivering services to Government and the citizenry.