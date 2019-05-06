By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Public Procurement Institute (GPPI) and The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), on Tuesday April 30th 2019, graduated one hundred and fifteen students who successfully completed their Certificate and Diploma programs in Public Procurement.

The colourful ceremony took place at a local Hotel in Senegambia.

Abdoulie Tambadou, Director-General of GPPA said as the graduates are acknowledging their achievement, it is equally worth the while for them to accomplish their goal with responsibility; that hence much-concerted effort is needed in galvanizing such desired objectives.

DG Tambadou said GPPI has over time been developing a strong reputation as a quality training provider, especially over the past few years, with more candidates trained on public procurement at various levels.

“Having received an initial knowledge in procurement, this is an added value as part of on the job training that will complement your education,” he said; that as their careers move forward, they will understand the importance of good work experience in order to complement education and training.

“You will need to ensure that you remain up to date as your organizations will look to each of you, to provide advice and support on the proper application of the procurement Act 2018,” he said.

DG Tambadou said it is important for them to note that such developments are much more necessary, given the importance of a robust and transparent Public Procurement System that is needed, for the judicious and efficient use of public funds especially for the implementation of Government’s development blueprint, the National Development Plan (NDP). He urged the graduates to go out and deliver to the public as expected.

Kebba A.M Sallah said the future of each of the graduates lie in their own hands; that they are expected to utilize the knowledge gained wisely, and become the architects of their own destiny.

“Procurement Officers are part of those people who provide advice and support to the institutions they work for, on the proper application of the Procurement Act,” he said; that they help in managing public funds.