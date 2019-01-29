0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia Ports Authority’s coach Hadji Tunkara feels his side were unlucky to have lost to Brikama United.

A Yusupha Jatta double condemned GPA, sending Brikama join-top of the log.

“The match was a good match although we have lost today. My boys have really played as expected but we were unfortunate to lose the match,” Tunkara, a former Gambia youth international said during post-game comments.

“Our next match is against Banjul United and we are going back to the training ground to rectify our mistakes and come for a win on Saturday”

“It was not a bad game for us because the season is just starting and looking at the table, we are at 5th position”

The GPA FC has won 2, drew 4 and lost 2 in their first 8 matches of the GFF First Division League. They are 3 points behind the joint League leaders, Brikama United, Real de Banjul and Wallidan who are each on 13 points.