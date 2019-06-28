The Gambia Government has appealed to citizens to remain calm and be law-abiding at all times and respect Yankuba. Touray’s constitutional rights to allow due process and fair hearing.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Spokesperson Ebrima Sanakareh, following the unfortunate incident involving Captain Yankuba Touray (Rtd), a former minister and member of the defunct Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) junta and the TRRC yesterday, he reminded citizens that the culture of mob justice associated with the past dispensation is not consistent with the democratic values and aspirations of the Gambian people that led to a peaceful democratic change in December 2016. He further stated that “citizens are urged to always remember that the Barrow government respects the rights of all citizens and accused persons to fair trial no matter how heinous the crimes they may have committed and all accused persons are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

He said “Members of the public are therefore, urged to resist the temptation to be violent as evident in the unfortunate spectacle that unfolded at the Kairaba Police Station where an angry mob armed with projectiles and sticks threatened to hurt Mr. Touray” following his refusal to cooperate with the TRRC.”

He further said that “The Gambia as a democratic country that respects the sanctity of human life, the rule of law and constitutional due process and has strong institutions and legal instruments that are better suited to deal with all cases no matter how complicated. He remarked: “It is therefore wrong, ill-advised and illegal for members of the public to take the law into their own hands to settle scores with alleged human rights violators.”

He said equally, President Adama Barrow reiterates his unflinching support to the TRRC, the victims and families of past human rights violations and urges all potential TRRC witnesses to respect the letter and spirit of the Commission and be totally truthful in their testimonies.

He assured members of the public that Yankuba Touray’s actions will not go unchallenged.

In conclusion he said meanwhile, Touray remains in protective police custody for his own safety and The Gambia Government applauds the bravery and diligence of the police and security forces for the discipline and superb sense of professionalism demonstrated during the incident.