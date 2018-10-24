0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

Governments are the main human right defenders body in any country, which should be implement but if they fail in protecting your rights then the civil society organization should come in to defend the rights of the people, Ramy Ngoy Lumbu commissioner of the African commission on human and people rights and also special rapporteur on human rights defender in African appointed in November 2017, made this remark at the NGO’s forum which is meant to bring the civil society organization to address issues affecting their countries especially human rights violation and corruption in Africa.

“People should be enlighten and know very well about the African Charter of human and peoples right so that they can know their rights because Gambia is the capital of human rights defender, Banjul is the Genève in Africa.

Human rights in the United Nations is to achieve international cooperation in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedom. The UN has adopted a resolution five years ago to address the rights of women and the African commission also defending the rights of women.

He added that there is no particular way in defending a person but the right to be defended exist which is in the human right charter and also human rights are universal which is to be enjoyed by all people, no matter who they are or where they live.

omen can defend themselves from all forms of violence, what is just needed is them to know their rights like women human rights defenders.

e called on civil society organization to work with him as the special rapporteur on human right defenders in Africa to have dialogue him and together to promote human rights because Banjul is the human Right Capital in Africa.