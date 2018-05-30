7 SHARES Share Tweet

Every farmer wants bumper harvest, but this demands good seeds and fertiliser to provide nutrients so that crops can grow well and bring high yields.

This is why the concerns of farmers are good seeds and fertiliser. So far the Minister of Agriculture has made reference to the arrival and supply of fertiliser, but there is no reference to seeds. Some farmers have already cleared their farms in preparation for the rains while others are busy doing so. Will the government supply seeds to the farmers?

Farmers are also concerned about farm implements in order to boost production. Does the National Development Plan cater for the provision of farm implements in order to boost production?

High yields and outputs do not only benefit the farmers but increase food security and export earnings. Foroyaa will raise these issues with the authorities.