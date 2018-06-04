0 SHARES Share Tweet

(17TH SEPTEMBER 1951 – 3RD JUNE 2016)

Two years, you’ve been gone but not forgotten

Today and until the end of time you are not alone in prayer or in spirit

But know we are in the good hands of this super hero, wonder woman, gorr yumbul, boss lady, lawyer, farmer, businesswoman, fighter, challenger, our champion – Mary Abdoulie Samba

I also have these wonderful aunts – Dagmar, Ingrid and Astrid – showing me the straight and right path

And know that we have the entire clan praying for you

Know that Amadou and Carl are in the best of health, with the best relatives who have ever walked on Gambian soil

Also know that Diana is in good hands with Uncle Carl and Uncle Rolf in Canada

And also know that I am in good hands with Mr K over here in the United States

And that people still hold you dearly.

Although you are gone, you are still in our hearts – forever.

Rest in Peace, Mr Guantanamera

SIGNED

Eric Christensen

For and on behalf of the Christensen Family