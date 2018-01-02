By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), has on Sunday voted in new executives of the party whose mandates will run till the next congress.

The voting was done in accordance with the Constitution of GMC, which states the delegates have the powers to vote in executives of the party.

Mr. Mai Ahmed Fatty ran unopposed in the position of Party Leader and National Chairman. The unopposed candidates and their positions were Buba Khan, Deputy National Chairman; Alagie AF Jallow, National Secretary; Fanding Barrow, Deputy National Secretary; Buba Fatty, National Organising Secretary; Ebrima Saiykhan, Deputy National Organising Secretary; Lamin Barrow, National Treasurer; Fatoumata Fatty, Deputy National Treasurer; Tida Kijera, National Women Mobiliser and Assiatou Jallow, Deputy National Women Mobiliser.

The contested positions were the National Youth Mobiliser and the Deputy National Youth Mobiliser. Foday ML Camara won Bubacar Jaiteh for the position of the National Youth Mobiliser whilst Lamin K. Fatty was elected for the position of Deputy Youth Leader.