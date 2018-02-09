0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Reports reaching Foroyaa has it that the Gambia Football Federation will convene an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting schedule for Saturday 17th February, 2018 at the GFF Football Hotel in Yundum.

This is in compliance with Article 29.1 of the GFF Constitution “The Executive Committee may convene an Extraordinary General Meeting at any time”.

The agenda of the Meeting will be in three folds namely the appointment of the GFF Electoral Committee, Proposed Amendment to the Constitution and Adoption of the General Code

The proposed amendment would be effected on – Article 30.2: to replace “ One Year” with

“Three Months” which states that ‘ Election shall be conducted by an Electoral Committee which shall be elected by the General Assembly One Year before the election in compliance with the Electoral Code’

Another proposed amendment would be effected on – Article 41.3: to replace “One Month” with

“ Three Months” which states that ‘ Only members of the GFF may proposed candidates for the office of the President. Members shall notify the General Secretariat in writing of the name of a candidate for the presidency of GFF at least (1) one month before the date of the General Assembly’.

The Extraordinary meeting will be held at 10:00am sharp and all GFF members would attend.