By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s Football House have talked back at the National Assembly-Select Sports committee saying they won’t be complying with any investigations.

Parliament’s select sport committee last week asked the federation to heed to plans for the National Sports Council (NSC) to investigate them – a news of which came much as shock after many had hoped the wrangling between the aforesaid entities had been resolved following government’s intervention.

But the legislative body, some of whose members comprised the Council’s probing team, surprisingly dispatched a communiqué urging the GFF to allow to be subjected to probing without attached conditions.

However, the country’s Football House, citing article 14 of FIFA’s Statues, have written back yesterday afternoon insisting they won’t be ‘cooperating’.

Reiterating on the article, which frowns upon third party interference with the administration of football, the GFF maintains, none of its officials will be part of any such act.

The furore between the NSC and GFF began with the former accusing the latter of a plethora of vices ranging from meddling with the congresses of the Regional football Associations, match-fixing, fraud to corruption.

The federation threatened to drag the council to court, accusing the regulatory body of interfering with football.

FIFA opted to intervene after the council announced the ‘suspension’ of key football house top dogs and insisted on investigating the GFF of a raft of allegations.

A tripartite truce meeting between the Sports Ministry, the NSC and the Council was even arranged for the matter be put to bed amid a looming FIFA international suspension before this latest twist in the saga.