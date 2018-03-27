0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The President of the Gambia Football Federation Lamin Kabba Bajo on Monday, March 26th at the Football House in Kanifing, inaugurated the GFF Electoral Committees.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Bajo congratulated the Committee members for their election into the various committees and described it as trust and confidence bestowed on them.

He said the GFF has made provisions for the establishment of Electoral Committees all in a bid to make sure Football rules are not contravened.

‘We have organised and Extraordinary General Assembly in February to put aside some best practices in the electoral codes and made amendments in the GFF Constitution which was generally accepted by the General Assembly. Your names have been unanimously agreed and no one contested against you and some of you were even elected in absentia’, Bajo told the Committee members.

He said the GFF will give the Committees all kinds of support and will never interfere with their Independence and autonomy. ‘I’m very impressed with the personalities especially the solutions that you may bring to our Football. We cannot have a better team than this’, Bajo said the GFF has inherited an electoral code that was sent to FIFA and is eventually been revised and standardized. He remarked, ‘In fact, The Gambia is one of the few countries that is in line with best practice electoral codes ascribed by FIFA’.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of the Electoral Committee Alh Dodou Capi Joof thanked the GFF for the trust and confidence bestowed on them. ‘May I on behalf of the Committee extend our sincere thanks to the GFF for bestowing this confidence in us to serve in the Committees. I want to assure you on behalf of my colleagues that we will do our best to serve Football and without any fear or favor. We will never disappoint you and be rest assured of our highest support during our time in Office’.

Other members that briefly spoke at the event include Lawyer Ebrima Kijera Chairman of the Electoral Appeals Committee, Mr Lamin Sanneh, a member of the Electoral Committee and Ebrima KS Dampha Governor of NBR and member of the Appeals Committee all thanked the GFF for their consideration and assured the Football leadership of their support to the development of Football.

The meeting was also attended by GFF General Secretary Lamin M Jassey and Human Resources Manager Baboucarr Camara.