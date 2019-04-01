0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It was all elation for PSV as the Wellingara-based side brought an abrupt end to a painstaking run of seventeen matches without a single win in the Gambian Premier League over the weekend.

A sigh of a relief at last, it has been a sequence of sourness for the bottom-placed outfit in the run up to their Saturday 1-0 shocking victory over Brikama United.

Being the league’s second worst scoring side –scoring eight goals before their tie with the West Coast Region giants – Wellingara went into fixture determined to pull off an upset and they did when the occasion presented itself.

Lamin Fadera, loaned from Brikama United to rake up playing minutes under his belt, was the man-of-the-moment for PSV, rifling home a 73rd minute effort to the back of the net following a counter-attack.

At the tale top, it is a crowded affair with over four clubs vying to lead.

In the run up to Sunday’s fixtures, Real de Banjul were joint top with Brikama United on twenty-eight points.

Real moved up after swaggering over Banjul United 1-0. Wallidan, Gamtel, Armed Forces are also in the fray of things with the biggest movers being BK Milan who humbled Marimoo 1-0 at the Independence Stadium.