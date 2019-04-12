1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

This weekend will witness a thrilling duel with Wallidan facing Gamtel in a promising traditional league derby.

The Blue Boys go into the game on the heels of two straight wins with just five points between them and leaders Armed Forces FC.

Gamtel, on the other hand, are not a sturdy ship drawing their previous match and losing the preceding one, making Wallidan the better side on paper in this capital derby.

The Telecommunication Giants are the league’s defending champions and while they’re rooted at seventh place, chances of retaining the title remain high if they go ahead to turn around their season with less than ten games to conclusion of the championship. The two teams battle it out Sunday at the Brikama mini-stadium.

In a game occurring today, tenth-placed Fortune FC face bottom-placed PSV Wellingara at the box-bar mini-stadium.

Table-toppers Armed Forces will hope to stretch their unbeaten run when they engage 9th-placed Marimoo on Saturday at the Brikama mini-stadium.

Third-placed Brikama United will be facing relegation-threatened Samger, sitting second from bottom in the league. The ‘Satayba Boys’ were held to 1-1 score against Marimoo in the past weekend whereas Samger suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wallidan.

Real de Banjul will play 5th placed Milan. Real drew 1 all with Tallinding United whilst Milan lost to Hawks 1-0.

The other fixtures: PSV v Fortune as the only match today

Banjul United v Tallinding United on Saturday

GPA v Hawks and Gamtel v Wallidan on Sunday.