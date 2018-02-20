0 SHARES Share Tweet

GFF News-The Gambia Football Federation on Saturday 17th February 2018 held an Extraordinary General Meeting at the Football Hotel in Old Yundum, West Coast Region.

In an event attended by 98% of the GFF’s membership, delegates unanimously adopted the Electoral Code, as approved by football world governing body, FIFA. The Electoral Code will now serve as the bible that would guide this September’s Elective Congress and future elections. Members also elected the GFF Electoral Committee of 5 members and the three substitutes. Also elected were the Members of the GFF Electoral Appeals Committee and the four substitutes to bring the Extraordinary AGM to an end.

The President of the GFF Mr. Lamin Kabba Bajo in his closing remarks hailed members of the Federation for making him proud whenever he walks into the corridors of CAF & FIFA.