GFF News-Continuing its preparation ahead of the return leg for Gambia VS Benin in the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier slated for Sunday 20th May in Cotonou, the GFF has swiftly assigned Lang Tombong Tamba to fly out to Benin at mid week as advance party.

General Tamba will look at facilities on the ground and beef up arrangements that include hotel accommodation, training ground, local transport facilities and other essential logistics for the Young Scorpions while in Cotonou for the return leg.

Meanwhile, the WAFU U-20 Champions ( Young Scorpions ) are also expected to leave Banjul on Thursday en route to Dakar for their eventual flying out schedule for Friday 18th May.

The Gambia sting Benin 2-1 at the opening leg of the Qualifiers played in Banjul over the weekend and the Young Scorpions travel to Benin with hopes to maintain their lead and avoid the Junior Squirrels to make a dent amending their scoreline.