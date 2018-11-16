0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Ousman Manneh’s injury has left German Bundesliga’s Werder Bremen sweating over latest serious injury rocking their Gambian forward.

The 21-year-old, with a contract running until 2020, picked up the latest abrasion recently during a U-23 league clash where he’s confined to play having watched his efforts to force a loan move elsewhere hit the buffers.

Considered a serious wound, the injury is result of a knock he reportedly sustained as club doctors struggle to determine how long he will stay out.

Manneh was beset by injury months ago however this one, it’s feared, may see him not return for a lengthy time.

The goal-scorer’s heart, until this latest trajectory, was set on a move with clubs in the Bundesliga 2, Holland, Austria and even Switzerland all believed to be lurking in the background.

The current back and forth moments is a far cry from the days the migrant took the Bundesliga by storm, becoming, in the process, the first Gambian to score in the German top flight in 2016/17 term.