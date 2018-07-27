22 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

The General Court-Martial presiding over the trial of Generals Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba, is set to deliver judgment on the single count of desertion. Six witnesses have so far testified in the trial and the prosecution thereafter closed its case. The choses to address the Court.

When the case was called on Thursday July 26th 2018 before the panelist of the Court-Martial headed by Judge Advocate Aminata Saho-Ceesay, the accused persons announced their presence whilst the State was represented by Counsel B Jeng. Lawyer Charles Sarr Thomas from the Legal Aid, appeared for the accused persons.

Lawyer Sarr Thomas when addressing the Court-Martial, said sometime in March 2018, the accused persons were charged with a single count of desertion to which they pleaded not guilty; that the State called six witness who testified in the Court; that he therefore urges the Court to take note of the short time of the case and rule in favor of the accused persons.

Lawyer B Jeng for the state urge d the Court to treat the case fairly and give judgement in accordance.

The Advocate Judge Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay said in view of their comments, the date for the Court to make judgement, will be communicated to them. The case was adjourned without a specific date given for judgment.

Generals Oumpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba are charged with deserting the Gambia National Army after they left Gambian soil with former President Yahya Jammeh, to Equatorial Guinea.