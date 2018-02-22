0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Foroyaa has been reliably informed that General Saul Badjie’s wife, Isha Jallow, has been granted bail and asked to appear at the Brusubi Magistrates Court on the 1st of March 2018.

A family source said Isha was bailed on Friday evening after some of her documents were received from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). ‘‘Some of our relatives went with their national IDs to bail her,’’ the source said.

When contacted to shed light on what was holding the wife of Gen. Badjie, Police spokesperson Superintendent David Kujabi, said the woman couldn’t fulfil some of her bail conditions because her documents were with the NIA; that this was why she was briefly held but was later granted bail.

It could be recalled that when she re-appeared in court on the 16th February 2018, Isha Jallow couldn’t fulfil her bail conditions because her travel documents were seized by the NIA. She was granted bail after officers went for the documents.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Brusubi Magistrates’ Court. The former commander of the Republican Guards wife was on Thursday 14th February arraigned, charged and remanded in custody at Mile Two Prisons.