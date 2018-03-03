0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

Isha Jallow, the wife of General Saul Badjie, former Commander of the Republican Guards who fled with the former president to Equitorial Guinea, was yesterday arraigned before the Social Security Tribunal in Brusubi, presided over by Magistrate Omar Jabang.

According to the particulars offence, Mrs. Isha Jallow faces charges of theft punishable under Section 252 of the Criminal Code of the Gambia.

When the charges were read to her in Court, she denied the charges in totality. Since then, the Police are yet to bring in a witness.

When was the case called yesterday Thursday for hearing, the police prosecutor Inspector Sarr, applied for the Tribunal to grant him an adjournment to enable him facilitate the appearance of the first prosecution witness (PW1). The defence Lawyer for the accused person did not object but instead applied for the Court to provide him with the records of the proceeding.

The matter was adjourned to the 19th day of March 2018 at 1pm for hearing. The Court also granted the defence Counsel’s application for the records of proceedings to be provided to him.