Samba Baldeh, Secretary General of the Gambia Democratic Congress party (GDC), said he has not filed any objection to any Returning Officer, but rather took the petition directly to IEC Headquarters.

Mr. Baldeh was speaking to this reporter in a brief interview to shed light on a petition and some concerns they are said to have raised with the IEC.

Mr. Baldeh said they are concerned with the tabulation of election results and urged the IEC to avoid such mistakes in the forthcoming Mayoral and Chairpersonship election; that this is not expected from the IEC and will not be accepted any longer.

Baldeh stressed that no human being is perfect and human beings are bound to make mistakes but that the GDC will not accept such mistakes from the IEC; that they have deployed teams in all the regions to tabulate results as supplied from different polling stations to avoid such mistakes.

Baldeh urged the IEC to be more vigilant in tabulating results of elections; that the whole country put their trust in them.

He advised the people of the Gambia to be conscious of anything that they are doing and respect the Law; “that the Gambia belongs to all of us, and we should treat each other as equals”. Baldeh said the IEC has provided a code of conduct to all candidates and all should abide by these rules to avoid violence during the electoral process.