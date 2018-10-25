0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Sona Saho is due to become the first Gambian to partake in the Frankfurt Marathon in Germany.

Scheduled for this Sunday, Saho is being supported by coach Momodou Lamin Opa Keita after reaching this level through the Bajana International Marathon where she topped the standings March this year.

Funded by the sports ministry, the fast-rising sensation will have only a day’s rest when she jets in Germany ahead of the would-thrilling race twenty-four hours later.

Her trip to Germany is part fulfillment of Bajana Marathon’s promise to expose local athletes to international competitions.

Sona and her coach are expected to leave Banjul on tomorrow for Frankfurt.