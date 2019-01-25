2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Veteran Scorpions’ attacker Ibou Sawaneh has kissed good bye to Belgian football opting to sign a deal instead in Luxembourg, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 32-year-old joined Union Titus Petange this transfer window as a free agent after staying without a club since leaving second tier Belgian outfit AFC Tubize.

Sawaneh’s stay at Tubize was somewhat nightmarish after being blighted by series of injuries which kept him out on the peripheries for months.

Ibou switches to Petange keen to revive his career and hopes his decision to take his trade to the small European country accords him just that.

The Gambian striker was one-time a hot property in Belgian football attracting overtures from Utrecht in the Netherlands, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt including St Etienne in the French Ligue after scoring 19 goals in a single season, finishing the second top scorer.

At Petange, he will be expected to spearhead the side’s push for a decent finish when the 14-team Luxemburg Premier League –currently on a break –resumes in February.