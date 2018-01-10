0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s Sulayman Marreh is listening to bids lodged for him after being told he can talk to suitors by Real Valladolid, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The midfielder is yet to appear for the Valladolid-based outfit in the Spanish second tier making only few shows in cup competitions since moving into the club on a season-long loan from the English Premier League’s Watford.

Once on the radar of Inter Milan, the look of things is disheartening to the player’s hordes of admirers in the country after been forced to not only play second fiddle to his teammates mates but resigned to featuring in the lower echelons for Valladolid’s reserves.

Marreh is shipped out on loan at Real to secure minutes in a bid to force his way into Watford coach Marco Silva’s thinking at end of his spell in the Canary Island, and ,while this harboured dream remains in sight, his current surplus to requirements tagging has been translated as underdevelopment and a failed experiment to all those tasked to aid the payer’s progression.

He was part of Real’s first team at training ground yesterday and is expected to join up as usual today Wednesday.

With the current preferred coach’s players’ pecking order, it could take more than a miracle for Valladolid’s Sporting Director and coach to reverse their stance on the Gambian.

The 21-year-old has until 31st January to join a new club. There’s already rumours of a return to Watford ahead of a loan switch to a club in the English League One or Two (third or fourth tier).