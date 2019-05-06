By Sulayman Bah

Gambia international Nuha Marong is a game away from securing automatic promotion to the Spanish second division.

Victory yesterday would have seen them play in the Segunda next season –Spain’s second most competitive football division after the La Liga.

His Atletico Baleares of a club ended up grinding out a goalless affair with eight-placed Badalona having them relying on their next fixture up against Lleida Esportiu next Sunday.

Achieving the feat will cap off a brilliant season for the towering front-man in a term he also earned his first Scorpions call-up with Gambia’s national team.

Marong has netted eight times this campaign in thirty-two league outings, twenty-two of those being from the starting lineup.

A former Spain U-17, 18 and U-20 youth player, Nuha has also had a spell at CA Osasuna.

If as expected, they secure promotion, he will then become the only capped Gambian playing in the Segunda.