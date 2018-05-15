0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Matar M’boge, the head coach of Gambia’s U-20 says he is contended with his team’s performance on Sunday in the win over Benin.

“My boys kept possession although chances were wasted but actually we played good and I wasn’t disappointed,” he said in a post-match conference.

He disclosed that the scorpions came with a game plan which he referred to as a “fast start” but thanked the Benin Coach for the changes he did during the match.

“We wanted to get as many goals as possible and keep the ball within us,” he said.

On the tactics he will use on the return leg, Coach M’boge said looking at their recent form, out of 15 games they are able to score in all except one which he said will be difficult for Benin to stop them from doing.

On the injuries of the two goal scorers (Adama Jammeh and Ebrima Colley), he said he cannot say anything about it.

“Definitely we need them for our return leg,” he said.