By Sulayman Bah

Gambia national team captain Pa Modou Jagne has been told he can leave after Swiss outfit FC Zurich failed to renew his contract, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The left-sided former Gambia Ports Authority defender joined Zurich from Sion in 2017 on a two-year deal.

His deal expires at end of next month in a season they nearly got relegated with Pa Modou playing only nineteen of the thirty-five matches, scoring once.

Injury somewhat curtailed the 29-year-old’s continuous involvement but remains fit to feature in Gambia’s forthcoming test matches against Guinea and Morocco.

“We have come to know and appreciate Pa Modou as a committed and loyal player. He also always brought his experience in the team and took an exemplary care of the young players. We thank Pa Modou for his services and wish him good luck and success in the future,” Zurich FC said in a statement confirming the player’s exit.