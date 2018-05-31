0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Baboucarr Sey

Former Gambia and Red Scorpions captain Fatou Fatty have sign for German third division side Magdeburg FFC.

The 21-year-old center back have been with the German outfit for the past two months awaiting international clearance which was cleared this week and will be preparing for their upcoming game in the playoffs for the race to second division this weekend.

Magdeburg FFC finished 2nd position in the third tier and have the chance to still make it to the second division if they can win in the playoffs. Head coach Michael Bohm is expected to feature Fatou Fatty on Sunday against Union Berlin after her clearance was sorted out this week.

Speaking from her base in Magdeburg, Fatou expressed delight of signing for the German side and she is ready to help the team gain promotion to the second division. “I am very happy that I have signed for Magdeburg FFC after a successful trial with them. I thank the lord for a dream come true and hope that this is another new beginning of a long and successful journey in my football career,” added Fatou.

She will be the second female player from the Gambia that have sign contracts this year after Awa Demba signed in Italy for a third division side.

Fatou Fatty led Red Scorpions as captain for the past years guiding the team to many accolades in the domestic league. Her last game for the senior scorpions was against Casa Sports in an international friendly played at Jarra Soma.