By Sulayman Bah

Yet another recognition has been accorded to Gambia’s national team captain Omar Colley.

Omar is one of ten best performing players honoured by Belgian publication Sports Magazine for their inputs after 21 games in the league there.

The 24-year-old remains a hit for KRC Genk since joining them last August from Swedish giants Djugrardens IF.

He’s has courted notice from a plethora of clubs from Europe’s top five best league with Italy’s Sampdoria one-time on the verge of signing him prior to his club turning down the 8 million euros offer.

Colley is picked as fifth best behind Abdoulay Diaby, Rudd Vormer of Genk and Hans Vanaken including Teddy Chevalier of Club Brugge and Kortrijk respectively.

The scorpion has featured in all of Genk’s games this season, missing out only few encounters as result of a slight illness.