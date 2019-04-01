0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

All Africa Boxing Board of Control (AABBC) Super-middleweight champion, Foday Badjie on Saturday retained his title after stopping Senegal’s Saliou Ndiaye in the 4th round.

Foday is the only Gambian professional boxer holding a continental belt. Foday before the contest told Foroyaa Sport that the belt would remain in the Gambia.

The AABBC championship was held on Saturday the 30th March 2019 at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

After four rounds, Ndiaye demanded the halting of the fight after receiving so many punches from Badjie which resulted to his several falls on the floor.

In his after-match reaction, Badjie said he was hopeful of retaining the belt because he has prepared for the challenge.

“I have trained hard for the match. I was not under pressure to face Saliou although I know it won’t be easy,” he said.

Jason Matthews, a one-time World Boxing Union middleweight champion described Foday as one of the finest boxers in Africa. He said the way Foday does boxing is amazing.

“He is a boxer with quality. He is has improved in the way he boxes. He is determined and perseves. He deserves the support of the government and he can take the flag of the country international,” Matthews said.

Ndiaye, in his reaction, commended Foday for his outstanding fight and congratulated him for coming out victorious. Ndiaye was punched several times by Foday until he couldn’t continue with the match.

“I came prepared to take the belt from him (Foday) but he is a versatile boxer. I think he will be a great boxer in Africa and the world at large,” Ndiaye said.

He said he is going to prepare for the next challenge with another boxer.

In the other duels, the World Boxing Union belt (91 kg) was retained by the Guinean holder Ibrahima Sory Barry after defeating Senegalese Manying N’diaye.

Muhammed Bahsoon, the President of the AABBC said the way Foday boxes is a fine boxer and has the potential of becoming world champion.