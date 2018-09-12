0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Bibie Njie’s three-year love-affair with Hamburg SV has come to a definitive end after he left the former Bundesliga outfit, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 21-year-old’s move comes in anticipation for first-team football having risen from Hamburg’s U-19s to the reserves set up but found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

One of young players then experimented by former national team coach Sang Ndong to play for Gambia last year, the erstwhile Bundung Bantaba Street FC forward took the decision to seek pastures new elsewhere and his trip landed him to SV Victoria.

Netting 19 times for the Hamburg’s youth set up, Bibie’s departure sees him take a huge leap down the pecking order of German football –from second tier to fifth division.

His deal with Victoria – a side with a squad valued no more than 25,000 euros by transfer market –elapses June next year.