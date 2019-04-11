0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Suayman Bah

Gambia sensation Musa Barrow could be set for a loan move away from his Serie A side Atalanta.

The 20-year-old is struggling to get out of the shadow of Colombian striker and teammate Zapata whose performances sees Barrow down the pecking order and used more as a late new entrant in games.

This season alone, he started only six times in twenty-four appearances for Atalanta.

Last year this time, the Scorpion was turning heads with his displays courting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hot Spurs of the English Premier League, Inter Milan, Roma and Juventus from amongst the moneybags of Italian football.

Start of the season was impressive for the erstwhile Hawks FC but matters began fading for him last August as he is now on thirty-six games without a goal.

There are rife reports he could be loaned out elsewhere to get more playing time once Atalanta are guaranteed of Champions League football as they sit joint fourth with AC Milan in the Serie A standings.

No potential suitors have been mentioned yet.