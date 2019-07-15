Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Seedy Drammeh
Gambian Writer Seedy Drammeh Launches Book

By Momodou Jarju

Already the author of over thirty books sold around the world, Seedy Drammeh has added another to his literary accolade.

Last Saturday July 13th 2019, Drammeh launched “Contribution Of Corporate Governance, Effective Leadership, HR Management and Networking, To The Advancement Of people & Institutions.”

The idea of this 225 page book which costs D300, stems from the overseas training he attended on behalf of his institution in Senegal and Ghana respectively, at the 5th Corporate Executive Seminar on Effective Leadership and Resource Management.

Drammeh who holds a doctorate degree in Business Administration, is currently the Deputy Director of Human Resources and Administration, at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

In delivering his vote of thanks, Drammeh referred to Hassoum Ceesay, the Director of the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) as his inspiration; that he has been working closely with Ceesay which he admittedly appreciated. Drammeh said book writing should be a culture for citizens of the country; that it is a matter of having the courage, zeal and ability, to make the move.

He thanked everyone for their support in one way or the other and challenged everyone to write any piece of information they can, to share with humanity.

Madi Jobarteh, a human rights activist and invited guest for the occasion, said the book launched talks about how institutions are governed and how people who work in these institutions are managed so that they can perform effeciently. “When people perform in an institution, it means that institution will become efficient, accountable and responsive to the needs of the people in the country,” he said; that writing seems to be Drammeh’s way of life.

Dozens of Gambians graced the occasion. Some of the author’s books are ‘Guide To Success’, ‘Meet Me In Banjul’, etc.

The ceremony was held at the Alliance Francaise in Kanifing.

