By Sulayman Bah

Bakau-based wrestling ace Rambo is scheduled to face Senegalese wrestler Ndongo Lo in Gambia, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Dubbed a Senegambia affair, NDongo Lo will be touching down in Gambia for the contest in what will be his first combat in the Smiling Coast.

Being staged by promoter Lamin Champion, mini-undercard bouts will be arranged before the grand face-off in what will be Rambo’s premier face-to-face against a foreign wrestler.

He goes into the duel on the heels of a win over Building of Serrekunda Mbolloh in an intriguing fixture at start of this year.

The Independence Stadium will be the venue.