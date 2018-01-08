1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s yet another fresh start for Scorpions’ winger Saihou Gassama after puting pen to paper with a club in Spain, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The attacking midfielder recently joined CD Izarra on a short-term deal running until at June’s end 2018.

Gassama moves in with two other players as the club’s latest January signings.

The development ends Saihou’s club-less days after sitting out for months without a club since departing Real Mancha – another third tier Spanish club.

CD Izzara becomes the Gambian’s ninth Spanish division side since first turning professional in the summer of 2010 with then Laliga club Real Zaragoza.

In all the teams he’d gotten to feature in, he’d always found himself contending with a place on the bench, starting from the line up only on few occasions.

Prior to this move, the former Gambia Ports Authority and U-20 captain tried his luck without success with a Portuguese club Academica, months back.