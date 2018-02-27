0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Scorpions’ forward Pa Amat Dibba was over the weekend back doing what he does best –scoring from the tightest of angles.

The Gambian leapt to his Swedish premier league club Hammarby’s rescue by halving the deficit at a time they were trailing 3-1 in a Swedish Cup game against second tier GAIS.

Dibba, 30, pounced on a defensive gaffe to slot home after coming off the substitutes’ bench.

Teammate Imad Khalid equalised to make it 3-3 after Svedsson had earlier netted.

The win sends Hammarby top of group H on four points ahead of second-placed GAIS, Elfsborg and Vaslund.

Pa and his outfit are fine-tuning ahead of start of the Swedish premier league billed to start April 1st 2018 with Sirius being their first adversaries.

They were recently in Finland on pre-season tour.

The attacker plundered in eight goals last season in nineteen starts.