By Sulayman Bah

Gambian Striker Madi Fatty is over the moon over he and his club’s feat which had them crowned champions of the Senegalese Cup over the weekend.

Playing for first division outfit Tenueugeth FC, Madi Fatty and compatriot Gibril Sillah proved instrumental in the community outfit’s impressive surge to the finals scoring twelve goals between them.

A former striker of Real de Banjul and the Gambian U-20, Madi saw his side beat 10-man US Goree by a goal to nothing to be confirmed cup winners.

And reacting on the heels of their conquest, the erstwhile Serrekunda United forward said: ‘Alhamdullilah alhamdullilah alhamdullilah! we are the champions of the coup du Senegal thank you Mom and Dad for the prayers and thank you Ya Allah (swt) for accepting the prayers vamoooooos equip thank you all for the support.’

Madi and his compatriots including Saikou Conteh will now represent Senegal in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminaries.