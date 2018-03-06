5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Last month has been a moment of true brilliance for Omar Colley and the Gambian national team captain is getting plaudits for it.

Colley is one of top ten best players recognised by Foot Magazine whose inimitable ingenuity hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 25-year-old is ranked third best in the lineup and is only behind Lukasz Teodorczyk of Anderlecht and KV Kortrijk’s Thomas Kaminski.

Epitome of stability in Genk’s defence, the former Wallidan man is one of the most sought-after stars of the Belgian First Division A.

He’d been touted to head out for either Watford, Monaco and the latest Sampdoria, who actually haven’t shied away making their pursuit of the centre-back public.

The Italians attempted to poach Genk’s of their asset by lodging a bid but the sum was below the Belgian outfit’s audacious 8 million euros valuation of the Gambian.

His twenty-seven regular starts speak volumes about how revered he remains amongst the club fans and in the coach’s plans.

Colley was on the score sheet over the weekend, plastering a header that earned his club all points against Waasland-Beveren as they edge closer to the title promotion-play-offs.

Genk are seated fifth in the 16-team Belgian First Division A, collecting forty-four points in twenty-nine games.

Omar has less than two years to run down his current deal with Genk after joining from Swedish premier league side Djurgardens IF.