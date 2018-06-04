0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Special security envoys from Gambia and Senegal, held face to face border crisis talks on Saturday June 2nd 2018, at around 10 am, to discuss peace between Jahanka and her neighbours on the Senegalese side of the border.

The delegation from the Gambian side was led by Police commissioner Sabally Bansang, Captain Bah from Kudang, NIA director posted at Janjangbureh and Chief Alagie Modou Touray while one Captain from Kolda and a Gendarmerie Officer from Medina Yorro, headed the Senegalese delegation. The meeting of the two envoys took place at the Jahanka Bantaba amid the easing of tension between the antagonistic neighbours. During the talks, military negotiators advised the people of both villages to reconcile and maintain peace among themselves.

However, according to the two Alkalos, progress in border demarcation has been slow and was not also discussed by the delegates while dialogue and peace talks continued.

Alkalo Mod Talla Boye of Jahanka, said the delegations advised them to continue nurturing the peace between two nations and that the two states will soon come to agreement about the border demarcation.

According to him, the issue of border demarcation has not been touched for the meantime during their talks but they told the visiting delegations that they will maintain the peace.

‘‘Both delegations pleaded for us (villagers) to live as brothers of the same nation and avoid violence. This is a good step for us and an atmosphere of peace returns to our communities; but doing the demarcation as soon as possible to establish which side belongs to Gambia or Senegal, is equally important,’’ he said.

He said normal movement between villages by all means of transport, has been restored. “Children have returned to School and residents are going about their normal business. So things are getting back to normal. The troops continue their daily and night patrols for the safety of both territories,’’ he said.

For his part, Alkalo Elhadji Mamgorr Boye of Kerr Seny in neighbouring Senegal, said the Senegalese delegation told them to remain calm and maintain peace; that they will resolve the matter in the interest of both countries.

“No demarcation has been disclosed to us but our delegation said they did not finalise on this yet as their primary mission was to first ensure that peace reigns among them,’’ he said; that no Alkalo from Senegal was part of the delegation that had the dialogue in Jahanka. He also confirmed that all means of transportation between them has resumed.

Mustapha Boye is the Assistant Alkalo of Kerr-Touba Mboyen Senegal. He also made similar remarks that the situation is getting back to normal. “We really want peace between Gambia and Senegal because violence cannot build trust and we hope the two authorities will find an immediate solution to fix this crisis,’’ he said.