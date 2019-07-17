Thursday, July 18, 2019
InternationalLatest NewsSports

Gambian Refugee Interesting Bundesliga Clubs

by Editor

on

2352

By Sulayman Bah

German Bundesliga outfits are on the trail of a Gambian-born player who’s also a refugee.

Bakary Jatta, registered in the books of Hamburg FC, is attracting overtures from majority sides in the German top flight.

Jatta is the subject of speculations with his performances for Hamburg in the second division going unnoticed.

Twenty games –eighteen of them a starter – four goals is a decent return for the wide-man and a certain unnamed club has reportedly lodged a bid aimed at snatching his services however, they must fork out in excess of 2m to tempt Hamburg on the negotiation table.

Bakary has a deal running with his current employers until 2024 and remains in the plans of gaffer Dieter Hecking for the coming new term.

Join The Conversation

Previous articleSeyii Tolof- Tolof Part 589 EPISODE 37 (Difficult Marriages – ‘Domm Ju Gorr’ The Value of the Male Child)
Next articleCoach Refuses to Rule out Barrow Leaving on Loan

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Coach Refuses to Rule out Barrow Leaving on Loan

By Sulayman Bah Atalanta’s gaffer Gian Piero Gasperini has refused to rule out Musa Barrow not playing next season’s Champions League. Gasperini seems settled on who...
Read more
International

Gambia’s Marong Joins Zidane at Spanish Club

By Sulayman Bah  Striker Nuha Marong has joined Spanish second tier outfit Racing Stander, Foroyaa Sport can report. The Gambia international swapped third tier side Atletico Beleares for...
Read more
International

Musa Barrow May Not Play in Uefa Champions League as Loan Looms

By Sulayman Bah Gambian fans may never get to see their very own Musa Barrow in Uefa Champions League this season. The player’s future is the...
Read more
International

Gambian Footballer In A Case Of Mistaken Identity: Signed Then Sacked In 24hrs

By Sulayman Bah A Gambian player has been left bereft after thinking he’d achieved his long- harboured dream of playing in a top league only...
Read more
Africa

Lac2: ‘I Won the Fight, It’s Clear to Everyone’

By Sulayman Bah Lac2 Guier claims he clearly won Saturday’s wrestling combat against Boy Niang. Last weekend’s battle had many talking after an action ensued in...
Read more
Africa

Boy Niang: ‘Appealing Depends on my Staff’

By Sulayman Bah Boy Niang insists he is deserving of victory instead of the draw result against Lac2 Guier. Niang believes Lac2 went on all ‘fours’,...
Read more

Must Read

The US House Of Representatives Saves The World From War

On Friday, the House of Representatives of the US imposed a ban on President Trump from using any federal funds in a war campaign against...

GPU Faults Gambia Government on State of Press Freedom

GRA to Host Director Generals’ Meeting in Gambia

Gambian Writer Seedy Drammeh Launches Book

12,203FansLike
855FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.
Contact us: foroyaamarketing{@}gmail.com

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2017 Foroyaa Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions