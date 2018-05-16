0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Serrekunda, 15 May 2018: Yusupha Jaiteh, a Gambian national, has launched his book on Tuesday May 15th, entitled ‘Hakiloo.’

Hakiloo is a Mandingo word meaning ‘sense’ in English.

The author said he has been conducting research for nine months in order to come up with solutions that could address the irregular migration of young Gambians.

Jaiteh informs that he had the interest to write the book during his research. According to him, he realised that irregular migration is an African problem as it doesn’t affect The Gambia alone; that the solution lies with the authorities.

“When you read the book, you will realise that I pointed out all the necessary interventions that Government and other private sectors need to do, to improve the living conditions of the people,” he said; that the reason why people embark on such perilous journeys is due to limited jobs opportunities at home. He included low remuneration as a factor, pointing out that this cannot sustain an individual much more someone with a family.

“I came up with solutions including the salary increment so that those who are working, can have enough, to plan for their future. The agriculture sector should also be improved for us to graduate from subsistence to commercial farming,” Jaiteh said.

He informs that the book will be translated into some other official languages, since the problem of irregular migration affects the entire continent. He said the English version will be distributed across the country.