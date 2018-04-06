0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Ousman Manneh is upbeat about making a comeback after going under the knife.

The 20-year-old picked up a ligament injury in a game for his club Werder Bremen fringe players’ team in the German third tier.

The development came as a blow for his side who will now have to do without their lead forward.

However, Ousman remains confident that he can pull through this latest setback having had a successful injury operation.

‘I hope it will get better as soon as possible, I can’t wait to get started again,’ he said following the procedure.

Though for how long he will remain sidelined hasn’t been revealed, he’s expected to miss major part of the ongoing season.

The goal-getter is yet to make any appearance in the first-team plying in the Bundesliga this campaign.

He was initially tipped to go out on loan to the German second tier to aid his growth at start of January.

There was also talk of a move to either Netherlands, Austria or Switzerland but the plan fell through after Bremen’s coach ruled against it, preferring to allow the Gambian join the B-team and step up to fill the gap in the first-team when needed.