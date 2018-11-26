0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Wallidan’s campaign in the Gambian premier league have teed of brilliantly after shoving aside Banjul United.

It was the league’s first capital derby and the first win registered in the top tier on the heels of Real de Banjul-Fortune FC goalless stalemate in Brikama. Modou Lamin Manneh –pictured –was the difference maker.

The striker spent the previous season shuttling between Senegal and Israel.

Elsewhere, it’s all beginning to hot up a step below the nation’s premier league.

Jambanjelly humbled Red Hawks 4-1 while 2nd Infantry breezed past SK East 1-0 as Young Africans and Latrikunda United settled for a goalless affair, all on Friday.

In previous fixtures, one-time division’s whipping Boys Immigration sent Sporting Real packing 2-1 as Lions of Banjul laboured a 3-2 win over Kiang West.

WAA Banjul also walked over Bombada 1-0, with Team Rhino enduring defeat to Brufut 2-0 as Gunjur and Steve Biko slugged out a 0-0 thing.