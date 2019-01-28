0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

An unexpected ugly scene marred a weekend game in the Gambian league as an angry coach attacked his own club fan, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The incident happened this past Saturday at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium in a domestic First Division game featuring Gamtel and Banjul United.

The fixture ended in a drab goalless affair. However, what became a tiring duel soon turned interesting, just minutes after end of the encounter as a fan and a coach entangled.

A member of Gamtel’s technical bench who team members refused to identify but is believed to be part of the telecom giants coaching staff, made for a fan as a grappling ensued.

The fan reportedly criticised Gamtel’s formation which, sources say, did not sit well with one of the club’s assistant coaches, who in a fit of anger, attacked the fan.

Supporters at the covered pavilion intercepted as some members of the VIP section intervened to calm the situation, a source tells Foroyaa Sport.

Defending champions Gamtel Football Club have not been immediately available for comments.