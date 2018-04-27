0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Ousman Colley, a former Gambian International will organise a mega concert with Nigerian superstar, Tekno to raise funds to invest in sports.

This was disclosed at a press briefing held at the Cave along the Kairaba Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Mr. Colley is a professional Gambian star who was behind the Sidiki Jabateh’s concert sometime this year and will organise one with Tekno slated for May 12th, 2018 at the Independence Stadium.

In his statements, Ousman Colley called Ous Colley said he is the proprietor of OK & A Entertainment and also OK & A Sports Management Agency.

He said the Entertainment is a platform to raise fund to support sports in the country by investing the proceeds in sports.

“I am a professional player and I am still playing but I came back to give back to the society,” he said.

He said his Sports Management Agency will be scouting out players, sign them and find clubs for them in the foreign countries especially Europe. He confirmed that the Agency has sent three players on loan to Senegal.

The proceeds from the Tekno Concert slated for 12th May, 2018, will be used to sponsor the fees of the players including their ticketing and the players will not pay any butut on anything.

“My Agency if I see a good player, I will take the whole responsibility whatever it takes and not even a penny (butut) will come from the player” he said.

Ous Colley also revealed that he took Steve Biko Football Club to make the club more professional.

The tickets for the events is D500 for advance, D700 at the gate and D1000.

He promised to do all he could to send as many Gambian players to abroad as he could to enable them play in international leagues.