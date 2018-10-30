11 SHARES Share Tweet

By Momodou Jarju

One Abdou Gaye of Sunchu Allagie, is in urgent need of financial help to foot his hospital bill amounting to four million, two hundred and thirty-two thousand, one hundred and forty-five CFA francs, equivalent to three hundred and fifty-one thousand and ninety dalasi (D351, 090).

Mr. Gaye, who is a ‘tileman’ by profession, suffered from burns while working on a story building at Wellingara, from the neck down to his legs.

According to his elder brother Sulayman Jeng, Gaye’s employer took him to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) when the incident happened; that his brother’s condition worsened after spending a day at EFSTH, and he thought it wise to take him to Senegal for his medical treatment.

Jeng said the doctors wanted to insist that his brother stays and be treated in the country, but feared that this might not augur well.

On the 24th of July 2018, they left Banjul for Dakar and Gaye was hospitalized at the Hospital Principal De Dakar, on the 25th of July 2018 to 16th October 2018.

Jeng explained that his brother’s employer had been very supportive since the incident happened, spending almost seventy thousand dalasi for his treatment. “He paid the ambulance from Banjul to Dakar for twenty thousand dalasi, five thousand dalasi for the doctor who transported the patient to Dakar and deposited forty-four thousand dalasi for his treatment brother at the hospital in Dakar,” he said. Jeng calls all and sundry to help his brother, who is not staying at the hospital in Dakar, which could have increased his hospital bill, saying Gaye had a serious wound on his left leg around the knee, which is yet to be healed.

He however said Gaye’s condition has significantly improved and is staying with a relative in Dakar who helped them with a doctor; that the doctor visits Gaye every two days to check on his condition and provide the needed services to him.

For any assistance, call Gaye on the following numbers, owned by his brothers: 7687755, 3417619, 7118148 or 7474449.