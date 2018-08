11 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia handball league winners Warriors are set to play five Senegalese handball sides in a three-day exhibition affair.

The sides are tuning up ahead of start of their league and hope Bakau-based Warriors will provide them the required competition.

Scheduled to be staged from 2nd -4th August, the Senegalese outfits are due to touch down in the country’s shores today.

The games are to be staged at the Independence Stadium.