By Sulayman Bah

A Gambian footballer Dawda C. Sambou has accused Senegalese first division club Niarry Tally of refusing to pay him his earnings, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Sambou joined the 2016 Senegalese FA Cup winners last season on a two-year deal but said throughout the time he’d been there, he’s still to receive copy of contract.

According to the 22-year-old, he opted against playing for Niarry Tally as form of exerting pressure on the Grand-Dakar-based outfit’s administration to issue him his contract copy.

‘Last year, I signed a two-year deal with NGB Niary Tally, but the club refused to give me my copy of the contract so I decided to stop playing for them because my copy of the contract is what proves that I am working for them, and secondly, they did not pay me during the end of the 2016-2017 season,’ Sambou said of his situation.

Having grown disillusioned over his predicament, the former Gambia Ports Authority playmaker said he asked to be allowed to move on loan to Guediawaye FC, another top flight side, but was asked to ink another 12-month deal by Niarry Tally as condition for his release on loan.

‘Now I am not playing for any team because they won’t let me join another team. The registration is open at the moment for the second round of the 2017-2018 season. I asked NGB Niary Tally to give me on loan to Guediawaye but they said I should go and sign another one year contract before they give me out on loan which I really think is not right,’ Dawda moans in the hope to bring Gambia and Senegalese football authorities attention to his current torrid moments.

The Senegalese transfer window closes in two days, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Efforts to reach out to Niarry Tally’s public relations officer proved vain at press time.