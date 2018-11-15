0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s a case of settling in a new environment for Gambian defender Kebba Ceesay who has changed clubs in Sweden.

The rock solid defender calls it quits with relegated Dalkurd FF whom he captained the whole of last season having been convinced of new club Sirius FK’s project.

Kebba joins Sirius a free agent who considers him in integral in their revival campaign next season after narrowly escaping relegation from the Swedish Premier League.

A solid centre-back with wealth of experience in top flight football in the Scandinavian country, the dread-locked Scorpion inks a three-year deal at his new outfit.

The Bakau-born was initially tight-lipped regarding questions about where next for him at close end of his deal, preferring to keep his card to his chest, hinting more of a possible transfer outside of Sweden.

However, against expectations, he’d opted to stay in Sweden, leaving Dalkurd for Uppsala where he will now call him for the next three years.